Irma Florice Jackson-Wright received her wings Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her home in Compton, Calif. She was 66.

Born, Oct. 24, 1954, in Vicksburg, Irma was the firstborn of Dolores Thomas (Bullock). Irma was educated in the Vicksburg School System and later attended, Utica Jr. College studying cosmetology. She also worked in the healthcare field.

Moving to California in 1986, she became a Certified Nursing Assistant which she realized she loved doing so for over 30 years; but her passion was caring for HIV/AIDS patients.

Irma was baptized at Bethel A.M.E Church, Vicksburg. In California, she worshipped at Bethel A.M.E, Los Angeles, later at Lynwood United Methodist Church, Lynwood, Calif., and then, Compton First United Methodist Church, Compton, Calif., where she was active in several ministries.

Irma was a long-standing member of the Order of Eastern Star and was last a faithful and dedicated member of Grace Chapter No. 29, working under Queen Adah Grand Chapter, Inc., affiliated under the adoptive rite of The Most Worshipful Sons of Light Grand Lodge, Ancient Free and Accepted Masons, jurisdiction of California, Inc.

Irma knew the Lord. He was the guiding influence in her life. In her jokes and her creative stories, she found ways to integrate Him. She enjoyed family gatherings, phone conversations, and most of all, facetiming with her great grands. She loved listening to music, gospel and blues were her favorites; and she loved taking selfies.

Irma was preceded in death by her father, Nathaniel McKinley; mother, Dolores T. Bullock; sister, Dolores “LoLo” Jackson; son, William “Wil” Jackson; grandson, William Jackson Jr; and nephews, Keaten Jackson and McKinley Jamal Thomas.

Memories of Irma will always be cherished by her daughters, Hattie Abhulimen (Abraham) of Moreno Valley, Calif. and Madelyn Jackson-Shaw (Terron) of Compton, Calif.; six siblings, Daniel Thomas Sr. (Lori) of Raymond, Bette Washington of McDonough, Ga., Virginia Smith (Wilbert) of Vicksburg, Valeria McConnell (William) of Randallstown, Md., Michael Jackson Sr. (Sandy) of Vicksburg, and Martha “Ella” Bullock-Fields of Gwynn Oak, Md; 10 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, loving sister-cousins and dear friends.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov 13, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. A private family celebration of life service will be Saturday, Nov 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, 2102 Clay Street. The public can view the service by Zoom, by visiting https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81074853008?pwd=WjdBNVA4ZkhQZmZ2dGpNWVNhZ1RrUT09.

The passcode is 186896. For dial in, call (312) 626-6799 ; Meeting ID: 810 7485 3008; Passcode: 186896

Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.