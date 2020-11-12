Walter Donerson
Mr. Walter Donerson passed away on Nov. 3, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. He was 81.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.
