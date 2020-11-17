College football, NFL TV schedule for Nov. 17-23
Please note: A number of games are being canceled or postponed on a weekly basis because of COVID-19 issues, and the college football TV schedule is adjusted accordingly. This schedule will be updated as changes are made.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Tuesday, Nov. 17
6 p.m. ESPNU – Akron at Kent State
6 p.m. CBSSN – Buffalo at Bowling Green
Wednesday, Nov. 18
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Western Michigan at Central Michigan
6 p.m. ESPN News – Northern Illinois at Ball State
6 p.m. CBSSN – Toledo at Eastern Michigan
Thursday, Nov. 19
6:30 p.m. ESPN – Tulane at Tulsa
8 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at Wyoming
Friday, Nov. 20
6 p.m. ESPN – Syracuse at Louisville
6:30 p.m. Big Ten – Purdue at Minnesota
7 p.m. CBSSN – Massachusetts at Florida Atlantic
8:30 p.m. FS1 – New Mexico at Air Force
Saturday, Nov. 21
11 a.m. Fox – Indiana at Ohio State
11 a.m. ABC – Clemson at Florida State
11 a.m. ESPN – Florida at Vanderbilt
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina
11 a.m. FS1 – Illinois at Nebraska
11 a.m. ESPNU – Houston at SMU
11 a.m. SEC Network – LSU at Arkansas
11 a.m. Big Ten – Michigan State at Maryland
11 a.m. CBSSN – Georgia Southern at Army
2:30 p.m. ABC – Wisconsin at Northwestern
2:30 p.m. ESPN – Cincinnati at Central Florida
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas at Kansas
2:30 p.m. FS1 – California at Oregon State
2:30 p.m. Big Ten – Iowa at Penn State
2:30 p.m. CBSSN – San Diego State at Nevada
3 p.m. Fox – Kansas State at Iowa State
3 p.m. SEC Network – Kentucky at Alabama
4:30 p.m. FS2 – UNLV at Colorado State
6 p.m. ESPN – Tennessee at Auburn
6 p.m. CBSSN – San Jose State at Fresno State
6:30 p.m. ABC – Oklahoma State at Oklahoma
6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at Georgia
6:30 p.m. SEC Alternate – Missouri at South Carolina
6:30 p.m. Big Ten – Michigan at Rutgers
7 p.m. ESPNU – Navy at South Florida
7 p.m. Fox – Arizona at Washington
9:30 p.m. ESPN – Southern California at Utah
10 p.m. FS1 – Washington State at Stanford
10 p.m. CBSSN – Boise State at Hawaii
TBA TBA – UCLA at Oregon
NFL ON TV
Thursday, Nov. 19
7:15 p.m. Fox/NFL Network – Arizona at Seattle
Sunday, Nov. 22
Noon Fox – Atlanta at New Orleans
Noon CBS – Tennessee at Baltimore
3:25 p.m. Fox – Green Bay at Indianapolis
7:20 p.m. NBC – Kansas City at Las Vegas
Monday, Nov. 23
7 p.m. ESPN – Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay
