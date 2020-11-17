Graveside service for Rapper Rico Johnson Kelly Jr. will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Chapel Hill Church Cemetery 5131 N. Chapel Hill Road, Edwards, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Joseph Buckner.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Willis and Sons 5235 Robinson Road, Jackson, from 1 to 6 p.m. with family present.

Rico transitioned on Nov. 1, 2020, in Jackson at the age of 20. Services are being provided by CJ Williams Mortuary Services, 4310 Halls Ferry Road, in Vicksburg.

