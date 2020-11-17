Spring registration underway at Hinds

RAYMOND – Registration for the spring 2021 semester is now open for current and prospective students at Hinds Community College. Classes are offered on-campus and online in 16-week, 15-week, eight-week and four-week formats.

On-campus classes begin Jan. 11, and online classes begin Jan. 19. Even more classes will begin February, March and April.

To register for classes for any term, students must first be admitted to the college and advised by a Hinds counselor either in-person or remotely. After being advised, students can then register for classes.

Offices are open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, with extended office hours on the following dates: January 4 – 7, January 11 – 14, January 19, and January 26.

For enrollment assistance, call 1-800-HINDSCC or visit www.hindscc.edu/enroll.