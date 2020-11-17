Vicksburg Municipal Court shut down by COVID-19

Vicksburg Municipal Court has been suspended until Thursday after five police officers and one court services employee testing positive for COVID-19. Those employees have been in quarantine.

Mayor George Flaggs said the problem began Monday when a Vicksburg police officer complained of having one of the symptoms of COVID-19.

Flaggs said the problem was first detected in the police department’s investigations division and spread to court services.

“I believe all of the affected people are in quarantine; none are in the hospital as far as I know,” Flaggs said.

He said officials do not know how the officers became infected and Steve Williams, the city’s safety director is investigating the situation to determine the source of the infection.

“We don’t know if it came from the outside, from a member of the public or someone who was brought in,” Flaggs said.

He said Williams’ report is expected to be completed Wednesday.

Vicksburg Municipal Judge Angela Carpenter said court has been suspended until 1 p.m. Thursday “unless things change.” In the meantime, she said, any felony initial appearances will be done using Zoom or another venue.

People who are out on bond awaiting a hearing will be rescheduled.

Flaggs said all police and court employees will be required to wash their hands and wear masks regardless if they are practicing social distancing.

He said an outside company has been hired to clean and sanitize the building “inside and out. He will start at 7:30 Wednesday morning.”

