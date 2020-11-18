Gracie Cooper
HOLLY SPRINGS — Graveside services for Gracie Cooper, 78, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at St. Peter Cemetery in Mayersville. Pastor Larry Williams will be officiating. Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.
Cooper died on Nov. 17, 2020, at Ashland Health and Rehabilitation Center in Ashland.
