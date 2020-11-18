St. Al basketball splits at Salem
Taylor Chewning and Marrisa Jabour both had big nights for the St. Aloysius Lady Flashes, as each scored in double figures in a 57-26 victory over Salem.
Chewning finished with 16 points and Jabour scored 15 for St. Al (2-2).
The Flashes also had a pair of double-digit scorers in the boys’ game, but did not get the same result as they lost 59-49 to Salem. Padre Gray finished with 17 points and Carter Magee scored 16 for St. Al (1-3).
St. Al will return to action Friday, when it hosts Cathedral. The junior varsity games begin at 4 p.m., and the varsity at 6.
You Might Like
Red Carpet Bowl opponents announced for 2021, 2022
One old rivalry will be rekindled, and a more recent one will add a couple of chapters in the 2021... read more