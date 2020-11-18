St. Al basketball splits at Salem

Taylor Chewning and Marrisa Jabour both had big nights for the St. Aloysius Lady Flashes, as each scored in double figures in a 57-26 victory over Salem.

Chewning finished with 16 points and Jabour scored 15 for St. Al (2-2).

The Flashes also had a pair of double-digit scorers in the boys’ game, but did not get the same result as they lost 59-49 to Salem. Padre Gray finished with 17 points and Carter Magee scored 16 for St. Al (1-3).

St. Al will return to action Friday, when it hosts Cathedral. The junior varsity games begin at 4 p.m., and the varsity at 6.