TALLULAH — Funeral services for Bea Ella Willis, 44, will be Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Tallulah/Madison Community Center in Tallulah, La. Pastor Dewayne Fountain will be officiating.

Services are under the direction of Beckwith Golden Gate Funeral Home, Tallulah La.

Viewing will be before the service beginning at 8 a.m.