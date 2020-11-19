Butler provides local food pantries with gift cards to help families in need

Former Vicksburg Gator and current Tennessee Titan Malcolm Butler is giving back to his hometown this holiday season by providing grocery store gift cards to families in need.

The $25 cards will be distributed by three local food pantries — Storehouse Food Pantry, New Beginning Church in Christ, and the Salvation Army. Butler provided 200 gift cards to be distributed.

“This is a very different year, and families are not able to come together and celebrate like they usually do,” Butler said in a release provided by the United Way of West Central Mississippi. “However, we have something to be thankful for, and I want to do my part to help those in need. I did not make it to the NFL by myself, so this is just my way of thanking the communities who have supported me on my journey.”

The cards were provided to the three pantries Thursday.

“Malcolm understands that by supporting his community with the gift cards, he is supporting United Way in our continued fight to decrease child poverty and provide basic needs to individuals and families,” United Way Executive Director Michele Connelly said.

The gift card donation is the latest in a long line of charitable contributions Butler has made to his hometown of Vicksburg. In March, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL star donated 600 grab-and-go meals to those in need through the United Way. Last Thanksgiving he bought 25 turkeys for several local retirement homes. He has also hosted a youth football camp every summer since 2015.