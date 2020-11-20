Crime reports: Vicksburg man charged with embezzlement

A Vicksburg man is charged with stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from TJ Maxx.

The Vicksburg Police Department Friday that Rogers Zakolby Wesley, 20, of Vicksburg, was arrested Thursday at TJ Maxx, 3405 Pemberton Square Blvd. He is accused of stealing $2,641.16 in merchandise from the store.

Wesley, an employee at TJ Maxx, was arrested Thursday at the store.

Wesley appeared before Judge Penny Lawson in Vicksburg Municipal Court on Friday, where his bond was set at $2,500 for one count of embezzlement. His case was bound over to the grand jury.