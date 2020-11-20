November 20, 2020

Rosie Lee Foster

Mrs. Rosie Lee Foster, surrounded by her loving family, passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, at her daughter’s house in Jackson. She was 83.

Graveside services will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, from noon until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

