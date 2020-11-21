November 21, 2020

  • 55°

Henry ‘Tee’ Ringo III

By Staff Reports

Published 4:16 pm Saturday, November 21, 2020

Mr. Henry “Tee” Ringo III passed on Nov. 20, 2020, at Merit Health Central in Jackson.

Funeral services will be Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Print Article

  • Mississippi River level at Vicksburg

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    Do you plan to travel to visit family over the Thanksgiving or Christmas holidays?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Lifestyles