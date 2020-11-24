November 24, 2020

Melvin ‘Big June’ Sisney Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 9:44 am Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Mr. Melvin “Big June” Sisney Jr. passed on Nov. 10, 2020, in Victorville, Calif.

Funeral Services will Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the Vicksburg City Auditorium with Minister Ollie Hardaway III officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.

