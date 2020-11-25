College football, NFL TV schedule for Nov. 26-30
Note: A number of games each week are being postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 issues among various teams, and TV assignments and schedules are adjusted accordingly. This schedule will be updated as necessary.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Thursday, Nov. 26
6 p.m. FS1 – New Mexico at Utah State
Friday, Nov. 27
11 a.m. ABC – Iowa State at Texas
Noon Fox – Nebraska at Iowa
2:30 p.m. ABC – Notre Dame at North Carolina
2:30 p.m. ESPN – Central Florida at South Florida
3 p.m. FS1 – Wyoming at UNLV
3:30 p.m. Fox – Stanford at California
6:30 p.m. ESPN – Oregon at Oregon State
Saturday, Nov. 28
11 a.m. ABC – Penn State at Michigan
11 a.m. Fox – Texas Tech at Oklahoma State
11 a.m. ESPN – Kentucky at Florida
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Maryland at Indiana
11 a.m. FS1 – Ohio State at Illinois
11 a.m. ESPNU – Bowling Green at Ohio
11 a.m. SEC Network – Vanderbilt at Missouri
11 a.m. CBSSN – Kent State at Buffalo
2:30 p.m. CBS – Auburn at Alabama
2:30 p.m. ABC – Colorado at Southern California
2:30 p.m. ESPN – Pittsburgh at Clemson
2:30 p.m. ESPN2 – Northwestern at Michigan St.
2:30 p.m. CBSSN – Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee
3 p.m. Fox – San Jose State at Boise State
3 p.m. FS1 – Rutgers at Purdue
3 p.m. SEC Network – Mississippi State at Ole Miss
6 p.m. ESPN – LSU at Texas A&M
6 p.m. ESPN2 – Kansas State at Baylor
6 p.m. CBSSN – Memphis at Navy
6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Georgia at South Carolina
7 p.m. Fox – Arizona at UCLA
7 p.m. FS1 – TCU at Kansas
9:30 p.m. ESPN – Utah at Washington
NFL ON TV
Thursday, Nov. 26
11:30 a.m. CBS – Houston at Detroit
3:30 p.m. Fox – Washington at Dallas
Sunday, Nov. 29
Noon CBS – Tennessee at Indianapolis
3 p.m. Fox – New Orleans at Denver
3:25 p.m. CBS – Kansas City at Tampa Bay
7:15 p.m. NBC – Chicago at Green Bay
Monday, Nov. 30
7 p.m. ESPN – Seattle at Philadelphia
