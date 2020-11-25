Further evidence that ‘earth’ angels do, in fact, walk amongst us

I am an avid believer in angels, and I mean the ones that fly around with white wings.

Years ago, I read a book entitled “Angels: God’s Secret Agents” written by Billy Graham. The accounts described are, as he says, “reassuring that we are not alone.”

But whether or not you believe in these heavenly creatures, you cannot deny the existence of “earth angels” — you know, the folks who live among us and get us through tough times.

Through the years, I have had many “earth angels,” those friends and family who have loved me, supported me and stood with me during adverse situations.

There have also been unexpected instances when a stranger has been an “earth angel” to me. One of those happened recently.

Since having surgery on my toe, I have had to wear a boot. Fortunately, I am done wearing it full time, but doctor’s orders were to put it on when experiencing some pain.

Last week, it was hurting just a bit, so before heading to Hobby Lobby I decided to err on the side of caution and strap it on.

It was while I was shopping that this “earth angel” appeared.

I was on one of the wedding aisles looking at ribbon. And not only was I focused on trying to decide which color and width I needed, I was also yakking on the phone, totally oblivious to any potential calamity.

That was until one of the store employees alerted me that my shoe was untied.

I am embarrassed to say that because I was so engrossed in what I was doing, as well as talking on the phone, at first I wasn’t even sure what she was talking about. That was until she pointed to my shoe.

I finally refocused and thanked her for her warning.

But, to my surprise, she did more than alert me to the situation. She proceeded to bend down and tie my tennis shoe.

She said she had had to wear a boot a while back and remembered how difficult it was to get around.

I told her she didn’t have to do that, but she said it was no problem.

I thanked her for her help, but unfortunately, it didn’t dawn on me until later that night what had happened.

A young woman had been my angel that evening.

She had noticed that I needed help and, without any reservations, had humbly acted.

Merriam-Webster has several definitions of an angel, one of which describes them as white-robed winged figures of the human form.

While I may not have experienced this type of celestial being last week, an attendant spirit or guardian — another angel definition in the dictionary — had been at my side.

Whether they are in spiritual or human form, angels are among us. It only takes being aware to see them.

Have you seen any angels lately?

Terri Cowart Frazier is a staff writer for The Vicksburg Post. She can be reached at terri.frazier@vicksburgpost.com.

