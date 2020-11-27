November 27, 2020

Three being held in argument where shots were fired

By John Surratt

Published 5:45 pm Friday, November 27, 2020

Vicksburg police are holding three men for questioning about an argument at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Grove Street in which shots were fired about 4 p.m. Friday.

According to police reports, a man and a woman were arguing over a parking spot at the apartments. At some point during the argument, shots were fired and the man drove off in a car with two other men. Authorities later stopped the car at Clay Street and Mississippi 27. Firearms were seized and the men detained.

No charges have been filed at this time.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

