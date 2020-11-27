Three being held in argument where shots were fired

Vicksburg police are holding three men for questioning about an argument at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Grove Street in which shots were fired about 4 p.m. Friday.

According to police reports, a man and a woman were arguing over a parking spot at the apartments. At some point during the argument, shots were fired and the man drove off in a car with two other men. Authorities later stopped the car at Clay Street and Mississippi 27. Firearms were seized and the men detained.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

