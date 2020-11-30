November 30, 2020

A power pole along Cherry Street was recently damaged, splitting near the base of the pole. The city announced Monday that the portion of Cherry Street, between Chamber Street and East Avenue, would be closed Tuesday to allow Entergy to replace the pole. (Anna Kate Doiron/The Vicksburg Post)

Portion of Cherry Street to be closed Tuesday as power pole repairs are made

By Staff Reports

Published 2:19 pm Monday, November 30, 2020

By Anna Kate Doiron/The Vicksburg Post

 

A busy stretch of Cherry Street will be closed beginning early Tuesday.

The city of Vicksburg announced Monday afternoon that Cherry Street — between East Avenue and Chambers Street — will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. to allow crews with Entergy to replace a damaged power pole.

“Expect the repairs to take most of the day,” the city said on an alert shared on social media. “Please be prepared to take another route.”

