ERDC to host annual tree lighting with COVID-19 precautions

The U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Tree Lighting ceremony Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Featuring a welcome from ERDC Commander Col. Teresa Schlosser and a holiday message from Director Dr. David Pittman, the event will culminate with the lighting of a 24-foot outdoor tree at the Halls Ferry Road entrance to the ERDC installation.

“For the past few years, the tree lighting ceremony has become a favorite event for many of our employees and their families,” Schlosser said. “And though this year will be a little different with COVID-19 restrictions in place, we still wanted to take the time to celebrate this special time of year.”

Typically, following the tree lighting, ERDC employees and their families would make their way to the headquarters building for hot chocolate, snacks and a chance to meet Santa Claus. However, because of COVID-19 restrictions, that part of the event will not take place this year.

Employees and their guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing at the tree lighting. For those who cannot attend in person, the event will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/ArmyERDC.