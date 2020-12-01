ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for Mr. George Booker, 72, will be Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Rolling Fork. Evangelist Betty Ross will be officiating.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mr. Booker died on Nov. 25, 2020, at Sharkey-Issaquena Nursing Home in Rolling Fork.