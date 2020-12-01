ROLLING FORK — Graveside services for Mr. Ramsey Bonney, 64, will be Saturday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. at Jenkins Cemetery in Alps. Pastor Larry White will be officiating.

Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.

Mr. Bonney died Nov. 26, 2020, at Sharkey-Issaquena Nursing Home in Rolling Fork.