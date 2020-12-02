Warren County native among Holmes nursing graduates
Warren County native Anna Ransom was among 31 Holmes Community College graduates to earn their associate degrees in nursing this fall.
The students, graduating from Holmes’ Grenada campus, were presented their lamps during a pinning ceremony Nov. 24.
The ceremony was held outside where all friends, family, and guests were observing at a safe social distance.
The lighting of the lamps is always a special time for nursing graduates along with the reciting of the Nightingale Pledge.
