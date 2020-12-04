Dolores (Dodie) Graham Pritchard passed away on Nov. 25, 2020, at the age of 93, in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on July 7, 1927, in Webb, the seventh of nine children.

She was a native of Belzoni and raised her family in Vicksburg.

She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Jimmie Graham; and also by her second husband, Marvin Pritchard.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Graham, Linda Gerache (Bubba Gerache, deceased), and Wini Rowan (Steve); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and her sister, Ellen Bradford of Fayetteville, Ark.

Dodie donated her body to Genesis Medical Education and Research Institute. Her memorial will be announced at a later date.

Special thanks to Dr. David Iansmith, Dr. Nidal Rahal and Southern Care Hospice.

Memorials may be sent to St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 5930 Warriors Trail, Vicksburg, MS 39180.