Jesse Stafford Marshall went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 5, 2020. He would have been 78 on Dec. 14, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marjorie Marshall; and two brothers, Tommy and Sam Marshall.

Jesse is survived by his wife of 56 years, Johnnie Wagner Marshall; sons, John Marshall of Vicksburg and Kent (Kelli) of La Grange Park, Ill.; granddaughters, Faith and Hope Marshall of Vicksburg; five sisters, Blanche Braun of Elyria, Ohio, Ann (Reini) Konneth of Vermilion, Ohio, Jane (Jim) Souris of Nova, Ohio, Rebecca (Bryan) Schuster of Sheffield Lake, Ohio and Fran (Tom) Smolka of Maumee, Ohio.

The majority of his working life Jesse was employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the Vicksburg District. He retired after 47 years of faithful service. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling with his family and playing golf with friends. He was an ordained Deacon and faithful member of First Baptist Church.

A graveside service will be held at Greenlawn Gardens Cemetery on Dec. 10, 2020. at 11 a.m. The service will be officiated by Dr. Buddy Wagner and Dr. Matt Buckles.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Vicksburg’s Foster Care Ministry.