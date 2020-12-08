December 8, 2020

Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

By Staff Reports

Published 11:43 am Tuesday, December 8, 2020

Public records for the period between Nov. 23 to Nov. 30.

 

Warranty Deeds

Charlene A. (Abraham) Davis, Charles H. Abraham Jr., David Thomas Abraham, Suzanne A. (Abraham) Hull, Margaret A Collins and Maggie Lucille Abraham to SM Food and Gas LLC, Lot 16 and Part of Lot 17, Floyd & Evans Subdivision.

John Tyler Cranfield and Leigh Ann Cranfield to American International Relocation Solutions LLC, Lot 36, Lake Park Estates No. 6 Extension.

American Relocation Solutions LLC to Benjamin Dewayne Breazeale Lot 36, Lake Park No. 6 Extension.

Joseph Johnston and Lynn Johnston to Eula Ayankoya, Lot 21, Lake Park Estates No. 6.

Angela C. Gallagher to Christopher Barnard and Shannon Barnard, Lot 30, Choctaw Boundary.

Alvin Dale Geter to Deborah Pauline Goodwin and David Larry Bourgeois, Part of the Northwest ¼ of the Southeast ¼ of Section 40, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

D.L. Tadlock LLC to Allison Brewer, Lots 39 & 40, Mill Creek Subdivision.

Willie H. Brown and Cynthia Brown to David Brewer Inc. Lot 41, Mill Creek Subdivision.

Mary Eileen Winn to Bobby Joe Brown, Part of Northeast ¼ and Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 15, Range 3 East.

Robert A. Conrad, Carla J. Conrad, and Glenn Franklin Conrad to Matthew Kyle Mattson. Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Stephen M. Guz and Maricris M. Guz to Harry Crockett Jr., Lots 40 and 41, Oak Park No. 1.

Steven Kyle Harmon and Tammie Shiers Harmon to Patrick L. Daughtry and Janie G. Daughtry. Section 9, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

John F. Piazza Jr. and Jessica Piazza to Kayla Schroeder and Joseph Lanson Davis, Lot 59, Wildwood No. 1.

Brandy Martin, Pamela Johnson Martin, and Fredrick Martin Jr. to Jeff M. Deignan, Lot 16-A, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

Hattie Hull, Executrix to Landon Dunham and Nikki Dunham, Lots 1 and 2, Chickasaw Lots.

Sara C. Grant, Trustee and Ervin E. & Sara Grant Revocable Trust to Benjamin E. Grant, Section 35, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Riverbend Environmental Services to Greenway Environmental Services, Part of Lots 13 and 14, Magnolia Plantation.

Mildred M. Herrington to Yolanda Watson, Lot 17, Hillcrest No. 1.

David V. Williams to Michael R. Kelly, Section 29, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

Richard Cowart Inc. to Tanya Renee Lee, Lot A, Charleston Drive Minor Subdivision.

Leah Rebekah Robinson and Nontez Matthew Robinson to Tiffany Nicole Rogers and Willie Rogers, Lot 204, Stonegate Subdivision- Part 2.

 

Deeds of Trust

Robert H. Amborn to Guaranty Bank & Trust Co., Lots 1, 13 & 14, and 2 & 3, Railroad Addition.

Amy N. Anderson, Joe Henry Thomas, and Ronald Williams Sr. to Mississippi Home Corp., Lot 71, Greenbrier Subdivision.

Eula M. Ayankoya to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 21, Lake Park Estates No. 6.

William Edward Johnston Jr. and Penelope Adams Johnston to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 15, Littlewood Subdivision.

Yolanda Watson to BancorpSouth Bank, Lot 17, Hillcrest No. 1.

Douglas O. Hearn to BancorpSouth Bank, Section 17, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Kenneth Forbes Grogan IV and Jill Tinnin Grogan to BankPlus, Lot 44, Twin Creeks Subdivision Part 1B.

Stacey Roshell Banks to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 2, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part F.

Steven Ray Barber and Gayle B. Barber to Trustmark National Bank. Section 37, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

Christopher Barnard and Shannon Barnard to Guaranty Bank & Trust Co. Section 12, Township 16 North, Range 5 East.

Benjamin Dewayne Breazeale to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 36, Lake Park Estates No. 6 Extension.

Bobby Joe Brown to Trustmark National Bank, Part of Northeast ¼ and Part of Southeast ¼ of Section 23, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Joel Brown and Sandra Brown to Delmar Financial Co., Lots 71 and 76, Dogwood Lake Estates Part 1-C.

Jacqueline Kellye Carlisle to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lots 15, Part of Lots 16 and 17, Parkside Land Co.

Nicole Denise Carson and Darryl J. Carson to Trustmark National Bank, Parcel 1 of Section 27, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

Jennie M. Chambers-Jones to Origin Bank, Lot 125, Openwood Plantation No. 3.

Dorothy Hollins to Secretary, Housing and Urban Development, Lot 19, Cottonwood Subdivision Part 1.

Harry Crockett Jr. to Pentagon Federal Credit Union, Lots 40 and 41, Oak Park No. 1.

Adrian Davis and Shonda Davis to United Wholesale Mortgage, Lot 33, Fairways Subdivision Part 8.

Kayla D. Schroeder and Joseph Lanson Davis to Fidelity Bank, Lot 59, Wildwood No. 1.

Jeff M. Deignan to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 16-A, Pear Orchard Subdivision.

David R. Dyer and Mary Ann Eller Dyer to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 36, Baum Subdivision.

Ashley V. Green to U.S. Department of Agriculture, Lot L-2, Warrenton Heights No. 2 Part D.

William Owens to Guaranty Bank & Trust Co., Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

William Owens to Guaranty Bank & Trust Co., Section 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

SM Food and Gas LLC to Guaranty Bank & Trust Co., Lots 16 and 17, Floyd & Evans Subdivision

Glenn Haden to Mutual of Omaha Mortgage Inc., Section 20, Township 18 North, Range 2 East.

Kyle Haden and Morgan Smith Haden to The First, A National Banking Assoc., Lot 67, Lake Forest No. 1.

Marshall Harris Jr. and Bernice B. Harris to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Section 28, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Kathy R. Hughes and Roderick P. Hughes to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 25 of Section 25, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Judy S. Porter and Thomas E. Johnson to Riverhills Bank, Lots 5, 6, and 7 of Section 22, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

Ranya Renee Lee to Trustmark National Bank, Lot A, Charleston Drive Minor Subdivision.

Thomas Lott and Catherine Lott to Quicken Loans LLC, Section 14, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

Matthew Kyle Mattson to Riverhills Bank, Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

MK Outpost II LLC to Riverhills Bank, Lots 56 and 41, M.C. Folkes Survey.

Anthony Stevens and Jetta G. Stevens to Quicken Loans LLC, Section 1, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

Tiffany Nicole Rogers to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 204, Stonegate Subdivision Part 2.

 

Marriage Licenses

Troylan Karldezi White, 41, Vicksburg, to Chandra Dtriss Buchanan, 39, Vicksburg.

Deterrilous D. Swiney, 32, Monroe, La., to Neomia T. Taylor, 34, Monroe, La.

Joshua Noel King, 28, Jackson, to Rhonda Denise Davisson, 20, Jackson.

Marlow Leanthony Britton, 32, Vicksburg, to Alicia Dania Flaggs, 32, Vicksburg.

James Dustin Ashley, 35, Vicksburg, to Tess Aurea Barber, 31, Vicksburg.

Gabriel Austin Fletcher, 22, West Monroe, La. to Kandice Anne Bernard, 24, West Monroe, La.

Armand Eric Solis, 53, Vicksburg, to Nicole Arlene Small, 36, Vicksburg.

