Mrs. Rosa Lee Harrison-Garner passed this life surrounded by her family and friends on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, in Sheffield, Ala. after a brief illness.

Graveside services will be Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Father Joseph Nguyen officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home.