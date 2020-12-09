Alcorn State University National Alumni Association honors Vicksburg Warren Chapter

The Alcorn State University National Alumni Association (ASUNAA) held its 30th Annual Hall of Honor Virtual Induction and Awards Ceremony Saturday.

The ceremony is generally held in May during Alcorn State University’s Alumni Weekend. However, due to COVID-19, it was postponed and held virtually.

During the ceremony, the Vicksburg Warren Chapter received several awards.

The chapter received the John E. Walls, Jr. Outstanding Alumni Chapter of the Year Award, which recognizes the chapter that has made notable financial contributions to the ASUNAA and Alcorn State University and has made efforts to implement and promote the educational and cultural aspects of its local community.

Zelmarine Murphy received the Luther Alexander Faithful Service Award. This award recognizes an Alcorn alum who has rendered exceptional service to the ASUNAA and Alcorn State University.

Adrian Hall received the Frank Dobbins Chapter President of the Year Award. This award recognizes the chapter president who is instrumental in increasing the local and national alumni association’s membership and promoting the programs and activities of ASUNAA and Alcorn State University.

The Vicksburg Warren Chapter is continuously providing service to the community and helping students with their educational needs. Several yearly activities include ACT workshops, sponsoring students to attend Alcorn’s Annual High School Day, Brave Night Out Membership Drive, fish fry fundraiser, and supporting The Salvation Army’s Bell Ringing and Angel Tree campaigns during the holidays.

The chapter is also fortunate to provide alumni scholarships and the D.C. Wiley book scholarship each year to deserving students desiring to attend Alcorn State University.