Basketball roundup: Lady Flashes’ streak ends, PCA sweeps Deer Creek

The St. Aloysius Lady Flashes managed to keep things close in the second half against Hartfield Academy, but not close enough to keep their winning streak intact.

Mia Wheeler scored 13 of her game-high 19 points in the first half, Cailey Walker added eight points, and Hartfield beat St. Al 45-21 on Tuesday to snap the Lady Flashes’ four-game winning streak.

St. Al (4-3) trailed 25-5 at halftime, but was only outscored 20-17 in the second half.

Emily Cook led St. Al with seven points, while Elizabeth Theriot and Madi Mathews scored four apiece.

Porter’s Chapel 61, Deer Creek 22

Yakia Burns had another big game with 32 points, six steals and five rebounds, and Porter’s Chapel Academy crushed Deer Creek on Tuesday.

Zyer Smith had 13 points and four steals for PCA (7-2), while Sophie Masterson had six points and seven rebounds. Marley Bufkin also scored four points.

PCA will host Tallulah Academy Thursday at 6 p.m.

Boys

Yazoo City 68, Vicksburg 66

Keshawn Brown finished with 18 points to lead four Vicksburg High players in double figures, but the Gators lost a close game to Yazoo City on Tuesday night.

Jaden Williams scored 15 points, Taylon Smith had 14, and Sean Hardy 10 for Vicksburg.

Daon Henry led Yazoo City (1-4) with a game-high 21 points, and Javian Plunkett scored 16 points. Henry had 13 points in the first half.

Porter’s Chapel 49, Deer Creek 35

Chris Taylor pumped in 31 points, Willie Rogers had 10 rebounds, and Porter’s Chapel Academy knocked off Deer Creek.

Tyler Washington had seven points and seven rebounds for PCA, and Braden Kapp added six points, six rebounds and five assists.

Hartfield 84, St. Aloysius 33

Sixteen different players scored for Hartfield Academy as the Hawks romped past St. Aloysius on Tuesday.

Will Edwards made three 3-pointers in the first quarter to help stake Hartfield to a 24-7 lead. Jonathan Lucas led Hartfield with 11 points and was the only player in double figures. Edwards and Brice Penley and scored nine points each.

Padre Gray led St. Al (2-5) with 14 points and Carter Magee scored eight.

