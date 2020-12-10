College football, NFL TV schedule: Dec. 10-14
Note: Because of COVID-19, a number of games each week are being canceled or postponed, and the TV schedule is adjusted accordingly. This schedule will be updated as changes are made.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL ON TV
Thursday, Dec. 10
5:30 p.m. CBSSN – Florida Atlantic at Southern Miss
Friday, Dec. 11
6 p.m. ESPN – Arizona State at Arizona
9 p.m. CBSSN – Nevada at San Jose State
Saturday, Dec. 12
11 a.m. Fox – Utah at Colorado
11 a.m. ABC – Michigan State at Penn State
11 a.m. ESPN – Alabama at Arkansas
11 a.m. ESPN2 – Illinois at Northwestern
11 a.m. FS1 – Minnesota at Nebraska
11 a.m. SEC Network – Georgia at Missouri
11 a.m. Big Ten – Rutgers at Maryland
1:30 p.m. CBSSN – Akron at Buffalo
2 p.m. CBS – Navy at Army
2:30 p.m. ABC – North Carolina at Miami
2:30 p.m. FS1 – Wisconsin at Iowa
2:30 p.m. ESPNU – Houston at Memphis
3 p.m. ESPN2 – Texas at Kansas
3 p.m. Fox – Washington at Oregon
3 p.m. SEC Network – Tennessee at Vanderbilt
5 p.m. CBSSN – Boise State at Wyoming
6 p.m. ESPN – LSU at Florida
6 p.m. FS1 – Louisiana Tech at TCU
6 p.m. ESPNU – Oklahoma State at Baylor
6:30 p.m. ABC – Southern California at UCLA
6:30 p.m. SEC Network – Auburn at Mississippi State
8:30 p.m. CBSSN – Utah State at Colorado State
9 p.m. ESPN2 – San Diego State at BYU
9:30 p.m. FS2 – Fresno State vs. New Mexico
9:30 p.m. ESPNU – Stanford at Oregon State
9:30 p.m. FS1 – California at Washington State
NFL ON TV
Thursday, Dec. 10
7:15 p.m. Fox/NFLN – New England at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, Dec. 13
Noon Fox – Minnesota at Tampa Bay
Noon CBS – Kansas City at Miami
3:25 p.m. Fox – New Orleans at Philadelphia
7:15 p.m. NBC – Pittsburgh at Buffalo
Monday, Dec. 14
7 p.m. ESPN – Baltimore at Cleveland
