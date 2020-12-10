Teenager airlifted to Jackson after being shot several times

A 14-year-old male was airlifted to University of Mississippi Medical Center late Wednesday after being shot multiple times near the intersection of Letitia and Dewitt streets.

Just before 7:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the emergency room at Merit Health River Region after the victim had arrived by personal vehicle.

The teenager informed the officers where the shooting had taken place. At the reported scene of the shooting, officers found several shell casings on the street.

The victim was airlifted to UMMC with non-life-threatening injuries.