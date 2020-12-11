Readers select Bohemia Cafe & Bakery as Vicksburg’s best breakfast spot

Every day, the lights at the Bohemia Cafe and Bakery turn on around 4 a.m. as Nadia Miller arrives to begin baking.

Nadia and her husband John Miller opened the bakery in March of 2020 and despite the pandemic, they have made a name for themselves yet again.

After selling their former business, Caffé Paradiso, the couple moved to Nadia’s home in the Czech Republic for medical reasons, John said.

The two returned to Vicksburg several years ago, and they have been providing downtown Vicksburg with authentic European baked goods since the spring.

Bohemia Bakery was recently named “Best Breakfast” in The Vicksburg Post annual Readers’ Choice Awards. It was also voted one of the best bakeries.

“I notice she is a great baker and cook, but for the whole town to actually pay attention and notice… I thought that was very special,” John said.

When asked what they credit this accomplishment to, John immediately pointed to Nadia.

“Her skill,” John said.

Her hard work, along with her skill, is what has made her businesses successful. She spends hours upon hours in the kitchen preparing for a day’s work. Customer favorites like beignets are especially time-consuming, so they are only served on Saturdays.

Every day is busy, but they can hardly keep up with the traffic on Saturdays. People cannot get enough of Nadia’s beignets.

She works her hardest to make her baked goods like the ones at home, and she tweaks recipes to substitute for ingredients unavailable in America.

Bohemia Bakery has been open for nine months, but they already have an established group of regulars. The two treat their regulars as well as they can. When they notice them pulling up to the shop, they start preparing their order.

Nadia has a certain group of friends and customers she calls her “guinea pigs.” Anytime she makes something new, she invites them to taste test it.

“As of yet, there’s not a single one of them that hasn’t shown up,” John said.

John is a native of Vicksburg, and he enjoys seeing the connections Nadia has made with people in his hometown.

“I think one of her favorite things about owning this is we had people who became regulars at Caffé Paradiso who now found out that she’s down here,” John said. “When they walk in and they see her, their face lights up. And her face lights up because she’s happy to see them.”