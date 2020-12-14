Homer C. Greer III died on Dec. 12, 2020. He was born in Newton to Homer C. Greer Jr and Lucile Jarvis Greer.

He grew up in Anguilla, graduating from Anguilla High School. He was based in Okinawa, Japan from July 1954 to July 1957 with the United States Army Security Agency (ASA), which inspired him to return to college and graduate with an electrical engineering degree from the University of Mississippi.

After graduating, he moved to Vicksburg to work with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, then known as Waterways Experiment Station, now known as ERDC. He was licensed as a professional engineer.

While employed with WES, he worked on many projects and even received accolades including a letter from President Gerald Ford.

While living in Vicksburg, he met the love of his life, Connie Brock. They were married in August 1962.

He was an active member of St. Michael Catholic Church and a brother in the Knights of Columbus.

All who know him, know that many of his good deeds were quietly done as he believed in sharing his blessings not getting recognition.

During his illness, the family has learned of many inspirational stories of how he has influenced the lives of others in positive ways. His other great love was his farm where he grew soybeans, cotton and wheat in Anguilla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Thomas Jarvis Greer.

He is survived by his wife, Connie Greer; his son, Homer Brock Greer; his daughter, Laura McCallum; his son-in-law, Walter McCallum; grandson, Ryne McCallum; and cousin; niece, Tracy Hook; nephew, Gregory Greer; and his very dear childhood friends, Stanley and Philip Kline.

There will be a graveside service on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Father Robert Dore at the Golden Link Cemetery in Anguilla.

Active pallbearers will be Gregory Curro, Joseph Curro, Russell Stewart, Grover Greer, Mike Greer and Fields Greer.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Stan Kline, Philip Kline, Nick Cucilova, Joe Savage, Willie Hughes, George Downing, Bob Lucchesi, Joe Ables, Hilton Kalusch, Craig Helmuth, Dwain Butler and Victor Agostinelli.

The family would like to thank Catherine Jones, Chaundra Cooper, Matilda Stewart, Edna Taylor, Jeaneane Hayes, Charles Thomas and Tasha Gladwell for their excellent care.

The family requests that donations be made to St. Michael Catholic Church, 100 St. Michael Place, Vicksburg, MS; Anguilla Methodist Church or Good Shepherd Community Center 629 Cherry St, Vicksburg, MS, in lieu of flowers.

Fisher-Riles Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.