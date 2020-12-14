Public records: Recent deeds, marriage licenses filed with Warren County

Public records for the period between Nov. 30 to Dec. 7

Warranty Deeds

• Colonial Day School, LLC to All My Children Child Care Center, Part of Lots 9 and 10, Smedes Addition Subdivision.

• Small World LLC to All My Children Care Center, Part of Lots 16 and 17, Smedes Addition Subdivision.

• Donald G. Antoine to Victoria K. Juve, Lot 3, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

• Joseph A. Kellum Jr. to Mary Braswell, Section 12C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

• Joseph A. Kellum Jr. to Mary Braswell, Section 13C, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

• Mary K. Gibson to Theresa S. Brooks, Section 12C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Stacey Ferguson to DAS Investments LLC, Lot 2, Lightcap Extension.

• Jimmy D. Fairchilds to James E. Lynn, Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Kenneth J. Prince and Morgen Prince to Cody D. Gray, Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

• Charles L. Robinson Jr. and Amy P. Robinson to Jessica Ryan Grey, Lot 32, Lakeland Village.

• Charles E. Holifield Sr. and Janice M. Holifield to Nicholas R. Hearn, Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Dale Holley and Katheryn Holley to Woodrow G. Tullos, Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

• Daniel Pierson Waring and Madelon Cline Waring to Richard Alexander Johansen and Alexandra Marie Johansen, Lot 359, Oak Park No. 7.

• Diane M. Jordan to Ricky Osborn, Lot 34, Warriors Trail Phase 1 Subdivision.

• Emma Maxwell to Zelmarine Murphy, Lots 1-4, Nick Bodron Subdivision.

• Yasmin Page to Zelmarine Murphy, Section 33, Township 17 North, Range 3 East.

• Brian N. Mullen and Katie Mullen to Edward C. Knight and Wendy R. Knight, Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Cynthia Graham White to Dillon Shane Parker, Section 2, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Specialty Elastomer Recovery Inc. to Rubber Way Holdings LLC, Section 20, Township 15 North, Range 3 East.

• John Solomon to Malcolm Sampey and Nelda J. Sampey, Part of Lots 48 and 51, Noeville Subdivision.

Deeds of Trust

• Benita Abraham to Mutual Credit Union, Section 38, Township 15 North, Range 5 East.

• Omar Esquilin Mangual and Yamiretsy Pagan Albelo to Fidelity Bank, Section 3, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• All My Children Child Care Center to Small World LLC and Colonial Day School LLC, Part of Lots 9, 10, 16, and 17, Smedes Addition Subdivision.

• Mary Ann Browning to Amerisave Mortgage Corporation, Lot 2, Maywood Terrace Subdivision No. 1.

• Samuel G. Andrews to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 3, Pharr Square 22 Minor Subdivision.

• Luis A. Angel to Riverhills Bank, Section 28, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

• Barry C. Barnett and Elizabeth B. Barnett to GMFS LLC, Part of Lots 14 and 15, Magnolia Plantation.

• Theresa S. Brooks to Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, Section 12C, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• Cassandra Brown and Patrick Busby to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 60, Sky View Subdivision.

• Shannon Busby to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 16, E. E. Bell Subdivision No. 2.

• Amber S. Caruthers and George A. Caruthers to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 2, Feld Survey of Bay Tract.

• John M. Clark Sr. and Sandra H. Clark to Copiah Bank, Section 3, Township 17 North, Range 2 East.

• Sean Michael Pond to Community Bank of Mississippi, Section 32, Township 16 North, Range 4 East.

• James E. Lynn to Jimmy D. Fairchilds, Section 10, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Dillon Shane Parker to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Section 2, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Edward C. Knight and Wendy R. Knight to Fairway Independent Mortgage, Section 32, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Ernest L. Williams Jr. and Cynthia Diane Williams to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, Section 9, Township 15 North, Range 4 East.

• Victor M. Gilliam to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lot 43, Oak Park Subdivision No. 1.

• Cody D. Gray to Trustmark National Bank, Section 26, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

• James Robert Passman and Jessica Ryan Grey to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 32, Lakeland Village Subdivision.

• New Covenant Hospice East LLC to Guaranty Bank and Trust Co., Part of ½ South of ½ South, Section 17, Township 18 North, Range 4 East.

• Michael A. Harding and Heidi L. Harding, New Day Financial LLC, Lot 45, Lakeland Village.

• Derrick Kirkwood Harpole to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 181, Openwood Plantation Subdivision No. 5.

• Nicholas R. Heart to Charles E. Holifield Jr. and Janice M. Holifield, Section 6, Township 14 North, Range 3 East.

• Curtis B. Ross to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Part of ¼ Southeast, Section 40, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

• Jim Owen McWhorter and Stephanie S. McWhorter to Secretary of Housing & Urban Development, Lot 88-B, Warrenton Heights Subdivision No. 2 Part E.

• Tammy M. Jackson and Robert Jackson to Mutual Credit Union, Section 1, Township 17 North, Range 4 East.

• Richard Alexander Johansen and Alexandra Marie Johansen to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 359, Oak Park Subdivision No. 7.

• Victoria K. Juve to Navy Federal Credit Union, Lot 3, Rhodes Subdivision No. 1.

• Connie M. Linzy and Greg Linzy to Liberty Bank & Trust Co., Lot 43, Lake Forest Subdivision No. 1.

• Karen S. White and David W. White Sr. to Mutual Credit Union, Lot 211, Openwood Plantation Subdivision No. 6.

• Pierre E. Patry and Cindy Christine Thrana to Mutual Credit Union, Sections 22 and 34, Township 16 North, Range 3 East.

• Ronald M. Perkins and Virginia L. Perkins to Mutual Credit Union, Lots 12, 14, 35, 36, 37, Choctaw Boundary Subdivision.

• Ricky Osborn to Quicken Loans LLC, Lot 34, Warriors Trail Subdivision Phase 1.

• Angela Vickers to Quicken Loans LLC, Part of ¼ Southwest, Section 6, Township 6 North, Range 4 West.

• James Smith to Trustmark National Bank, Lot 5, Hillcrest Subdivision No. 1.

Marriage licenses

• Karthur Jerome Anderson, 41, Edwards, to Lucille Ruby Burks, 50, Vicksburg.

• Christopher Allen Wilson, 30, Vicksburg, to Brittany Nicole Williams, 30, Vicksburg.

• Joseph Issac Henderson, 37, Vicksburg, to Jasmine Monique Wheatley, 34, Vicksburg.

• Jeffrey Glen Parker, 55, St. Joseph, La., to Toni Elaine Miller, 51, St. Joseph, La.

• Ethan Lenzy Mitchell, 28, Owens Cross Roads, Ala., to Megan Kami May, 27, Owens Cross Roads, Ala.