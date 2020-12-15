December 15, 2020

  • 45°

All I wanted for Christmas was the right lights for my tree

By Terri Cowart Frazier

Published 3:52 pm Tuesday, December 15, 2020

I have had a bit of a problem with my artificial Christmas tree lights this year.

The bottom third didn’t come on.

While I always add more lights to the tree than it comes with, you might think this would be no big deal. But it was.

You see, the original tiny rice lights the tree came with were wrapped around each individual branch and I wanted the bottom of the tree to match the top of the tree.

However, I knew I did not have the time or patience to follow suit.

So I tried out some lights I had bought earlier in the season to see how they looked.

The lights were the same size; they were just in clusters of three. When I tried them out on the tree I decided that would solve my problem.

Only thing was, I did not have enough.

So I went to Amazon. Found some very similar and placed my order.

Now, the only glitch I had was they would not be here until Dec. 8.

Later that same evening, when I was in distress — I mean my tree was in distress — my daughter and I went to Home Depot to browse through the Christmas décor. While there I noticed. They, too, had the tiny lights. They were not in clusters, but I bought them anyway as my backup plan if something were to happen with my order.

As days went by, I was constantly tracking my lights in hopes they would arrive early. They didn’t.

But finally, on the day they were slated to arrive, UPS dropped them off, and now I was ready to roll.

As I began to add the lights to the tree, I realized I had not considered all the logistics and now I would have too many lights on the bottom third of my tree.

My frustrations began to mount once again.

So, I decided to break open one of the packages of lights I had bought at Home Depot and began the arduous task of wrapping all the branches.

After I was done, I asked hubby to take a look and he quickly pointed out there were still more lights on the top two-thirds of the tree.

Spacing on the lights from Home Depot was not the same.

I threw up my hands, grabbed the lights from Amazon and decided what the heck; the bottom of my tree was going to be lit up.

And it is, even more so now after I added the colored lights.

My Christmas tree light dilemma reminded me of poor old Clark Griswold from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

He, too, had a problem with his Christmas lights. Like mine, though, they finally got fixed and all was good.

There is just something about Christmas lights that get you in the spirit.

And if anyone is in need of a little spirit, drive down Washington Street at night.

The park is aglow; stores have Christmas lights in their windows. Folks who live downtown have lights strung and the trunks of the trees along the main thoroughfare are wrapped in lights that are bright and colorful.

It just looks magical.

About Terri Cowart Frazier

Terri Frazier was born in Cleveland. Shortly afterward, the family moved to Vicksburg. She is a part-time reporter at The Vicksburg Post and is the editor of the Vicksburg Living Magazine, which has been awarded First Place by the Mississippi Press Association. She has also been the recipient of a First Place award in the MPA’s Better Newspaper Contest’s editorial division for the “Best Feature Story.”

Terri graduated from Warren Central High School and Mississippi State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations.

Prior to coming to work at The Post a little more than 10 years ago, she did some freelancing at the Jackson Free Press. But for most of her life, she enjoyed being a full-time stay at home mom.

Terri is a member of the Crawford Street United Methodist Church. She is a lifetime member of the Vicksburg Junior Auxiliary and is a past member of the Sampler Antique Club and Town and Country Garden Club. She is married to Dr. Walter Frazier.

“From staying informed with local governmental issues to hearing the stories of its people, a hometown newspaper is vital to a community. I have felt privileged to be part of a dedicated team at The Post throughout my tenure and hope that with theirs and with local support, I will be able to continue to grow and hone in on my skills as I help share the stories in Vicksburg. When asked what I like most about my job, my answer is always ‘the people.’

