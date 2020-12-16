Chamber announces winner of business plan competition

The Vicksburg Warren Chamber of Commerce recently concluded the 2020 Vicksburg Entrepreneur Bootcamp, which taught 15 community entrepreneurs the process of starting and growing a small business. The bootcamp also featured the opportunity for graduating participants to compete for a $1,000 grant prize to help them start up their new business or grow the existing small business.

In the end, three participants battled to win the business plan competition on Dec. 8 at Hinds Community College Campus.

For several weeks, all participants had been diligently working to finalize their business plans to present to a five-judge panel consisting of representatives from the banking community.

The participants discussed their business sector trends, market feasibility, marketing plans and planned financial growth to the judges in order to have a chance to win the $1,000 “Seed Grant.”

After careful deliberation by the judges, who took into account both their written business plan and the in-person presentation, Kendra Reed was selected as the winner.

Reed is kickstarting Delta Dirt Shirts, which utilizes Mississippi mud to dye t-shirts that are made of cotton, and are designed by local artists. Information on Delta Dirt Shirts can be found online at deltadirtshirt.com or at The Open Market in Washington Street.

The competition was sponsored by the Vicksburg Chamber of Commerce, the City of Vicksburg, BancorpSouth, Mutual Credit Union, Home Bank, River Hills Bank, Regions, Guaranty Bank and Trustmark.