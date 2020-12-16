Thelma Mae Beard, 90, passed away peacefully in her home in Ocean Springs on Dec. 14, 2020.

She was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Blue Hill to Hollie H. and Mozelle (Wadsworth) Segrest, who preceded her in death.

She married the love of her life, Thomas (Tommy) Allen Beard on Feb. 3, 1972, in Vicksburg. Thelma is survived by her husband, Tommy; her children Holly Burrow (Lee), Laura Elaine Dent, Mike Dent (Elaine), Hayden Dent (Sandy), Thomas Beard (Nancy); her step-daughter, Yvette Dimmette (Joel); nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by her three sisters Dorothy Steen, Mildred Rogers, and Virginia West, who were her lifelong best friends and by numerous nieces and nephews.

Thelma graduated from Red Lick High School and later became a licensed beautician. But the job most important to her was always that of caring for her family. She enjoyed cooking and her family was rewarded with many wonderful meals and desserts. Thelma loved making new friends and she had a great sense of adventure.

During their retirement years, she found great joy in exploring the world together with Tommy. That sense of adventure even led her to start pilates and yoga classes for the first time when she was in her late 70s. It became a vital part of her life and she continued well into her 80s.

Thelma was a country girl at heart, enjoying horseback riding, country music and dancing. She was also a wonderful gardener and had an eye for making yards beautiful.

A graveside service will be held Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Shelton Cemetery in Copiah County at 3 p.m. with Rev. Matthew Emfinger officiating.