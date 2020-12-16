December 16, 2020
The search for two hunters missing for nearly two weeks continued Tuesday as authorities scoured the Mississippi River hoping to find the pair. “Wildlife and ...
Read more
| Add your comment
On Dec. 11, his late father’s birthday, Eric Pell put on his dad’s old hunting clothes and took his .270 rifle into the woods for ...
Read more
| Add your comment
The Vicksburg Cotillion Club was founded in 1987 with the goal of providing skills in etiquette, leadership, community service and exposure to general knowledge for ...
Read more
| Add your comment
By Staff Reports
Email the author
Published 7:55 am Wednesday, December 16, 2020
Tallulah Academy offensive lineman Kayne Romero was selected to the Class 1A All-MAIS football team.
The Vicksburg Post welcomes your items for the Game Plan. Submit items by email sports@vicksburgpost.com for publication Wednesday or Sunday.... read more
Has the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on your family’s earnings this year?
View Results