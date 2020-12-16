William Jones
GLEN ALLEN — Graveside services for William Jones, 73, will be Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Glen Allen Community Cemetery in Glen Allen. Pastor Frank Stovall will be officiating.
Services are under the direction of Walker Funeral Home, Rolling Fork.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Adele Walker Memorial Chapel at the funeral home. Mr. Jones died Dec. 14, 2020, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.
You Might Like
Laura Joann ‘Jo’ Jackson Furr
Laura Joann “Jo” Jackson Furr died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at Shady Lawn Nursing Home. She was 89. Jo was... read more