Graveside funeral services for Larry (Popcorn) Butler Sr. will be Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery with Joseph Briscoe officiating. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in the funeral home from 5 to 6 p.m. with strict social guidelines enforced and facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Larry Butler Sr. passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, in his home surrounded by family and friends following a brief illness. He was 71. He had worked as a welder for Big River Shipbuilders and was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Leon and Clarice Butler Sr.; son, Larry E. Butler Jr; daughter, Toya Butler; and sister, Zelmarie Butler.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Butler of Vicksburg; his son, LaKeith Butler of Vicksburg; his daughter, Latarusha Butler of Vicksburg; brothers, Charles Hughes, Austin Butler, Melvin Ray Butler and Derrick Butler all of Vicksburg, and Leonard Butler Jr. and Cedric Butler, both of Detroit; sisters, Velva Ann Gullatte and Sharon Denise Butler, both of Detroit, Carolyn Levorn Butler, Deborah Lynn Butler Senobia Yvette Butler all of Vicksburg; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.