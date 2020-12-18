Funeral Services for James Wilson Jr. will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Lakeview Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. with strict social guidelines enforced and facial covering worn inside the building.

James Wilson Jr. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Merit Health River Region Hospital. He was 87.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James Wilson Sr. and Irene Williams Wilson; and his brother, Louis Eddie Wilson.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Fields Wilson; his sisters, Gladys Wilson Williams of Vicksburg and Mamie E. Wilson (Charles) of Aurora, Ill.; his brothers, Albert R. Wilson Sr. and John W. Wilson Sr. both of Vicksburg; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and others.

He confessed Christ at an early age at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Bovina and remained a member there until his death.

He attended Hickory Tree and Southern Christian Institute high schools before his four years in the U.S. Air Force. He then attended Howard University and graduated from Tougaloo College with a bachelor’s degree. He later received a master’s degree and specialist degree from Mississippi College. He was further educated at several other universities.

He was an educator in Vicksburg/Warren School district and retired as an assistant superintendent. He was also a building contractor.

Interment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery following the funeral service.