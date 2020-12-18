Ole Miss releases Fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll
OXFORD — The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll.
The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.
“Our Chancellor’s Honor Roll students deserve a great deal of recognition for their pursuit of academic excellence and incredible achievements,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “These students represent some of the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi, and I’m thrilled to congratulate them for their pursuit of personal and academic greatness.”
The following Vicksburg-area students made the list:
- Khamariah Patrice Yelder-Anderson of Vicksburg
- Piper Olivia Connell of Vicksburg
- Anna Katherine Doiron of Vicksburg
- Alexander Emanuel Velazquez of Vicksburg
- Abigail Rose Grant of Vicksburg
- Anthony Gray Houser of Vicksburg
- Emmeline Grace Connell of Vicksburg
- Darrah Marie Stong of Vicksburg
- Robert Connor Bottin of Vicksburg
- Anne Stewart Piazza of Vicksburg
- Michell Liu of Vicksburg
- Elise Michelle Piazza of Vicksburg
- Jessica Briann Johnson of Vicksburg
- Caroline McCollum Simrall of Vicksburg
- Jane Shannon Guthrie of Port Gibson
- John Coleman Verhine of Vicksburg
- Natalie Jones of Vicksburg
- Charles John Beamish of Vicksburg
- Mattie Carlyle Derivaux of Vicksburg
- Andrew Jacob Ulmer of Vicksburg
- Jack Ellis Dowe of Vicksburg
- Phillip Palmer Upshaw of Vicksburg
- Riley Alexandra Egger of Vicksburg
- Grayson Neal Rankin of Vicksburg
- Anna Ware Brown of Vicksburg
- Parker Hugh Brown of Vicksburg
- Chandler Madison Tucker of Vicksburg
- Anna Catherine Speights of Vicksburg
- Katherine Ileen Torres Cruz of Vicksburg
In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.
