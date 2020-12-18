Ole Miss releases Fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll

OXFORD — The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor Roll.

The Chancellor’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

“Our Chancellor’s Honor Roll students deserve a great deal of recognition for their pursuit of academic excellence and incredible achievements,” Chancellor Glenn Boyce said. “These students represent some of the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi, and I’m thrilled to congratulate them for their pursuit of personal and academic greatness.”

The following Vicksburg-area students made the list:

Khamariah Patrice Yelder-Anderson of Vicksburg

Piper Olivia Connell of Vicksburg

Anna Katherine Doiron of Vicksburg

Alexander Emanuel Velazquez of Vicksburg

Abigail Rose Grant of Vicksburg

Anthony Gray Houser of Vicksburg

Emmeline Grace Connell of Vicksburg

Darrah Marie Stong of Vicksburg

Robert Connor Bottin of Vicksburg

Anne Stewart Piazza of Vicksburg

Michell Liu of Vicksburg

Elise Michelle Piazza of Vicksburg

Jessica Briann Johnson of Vicksburg

Caroline McCollum Simrall of Vicksburg

Jane Shannon Guthrie of Port Gibson

John Coleman Verhine of Vicksburg

Natalie Jones of Vicksburg

Charles John Beamish of Vicksburg

Mattie Carlyle Derivaux of Vicksburg

Andrew Jacob Ulmer of Vicksburg

Jack Ellis Dowe of Vicksburg

Phillip Palmer Upshaw of Vicksburg

Riley Alexandra Egger of Vicksburg

Grayson Neal Rankin of Vicksburg

Anna Ware Brown of Vicksburg

Parker Hugh Brown of Vicksburg

Chandler Madison Tucker of Vicksburg

Anna Catherine Speights of Vicksburg

Katherine Ileen Torres Cruz of Vicksburg

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.