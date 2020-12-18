Reindeer Run rakes in the money for Paws Rescue
All the work that went into planning the second annual Reindeer Run 5K held Dec. 5 in downtown Vicksburg paid off big for Paws Rescue.
Friday, organizers of the run presented a $21,300 check to the organization. During the inaugural event in 2019, the event raised $11,400.
Nearly 200 people registered to take part in the 2020 event that included a 5K run and walk and a pet parade.
You Might Like
Ole Miss releases Fall 2020 Chancellor’s Honor Roll
OXFORD — The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Chancellor’s Honor... read more