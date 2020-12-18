Santa, I have some big-time requests

Terri Cowart Frazier is a staff writer for The Vicksburg Post. Over the coming issues, the staff of The Post will be writing their “Letters to Santa.” Merry Christmas to you all!

Dear Santa,

It has been a while since I have written you a letter.

In fact, the last one was probably when I had been asking for baby dolls and Barbies.

Admittedly, there have been times since, when I thought about jumping up in your lap and relaying to you my Christmas list, but you know how people talk. I didn’t want anyone to get the wrong idea.

All kidding aside, Santa, this year has been quite a doozy, and while there are a few gifts I would like you to consider stuffing down my chimney, like new pajamas, a computer and maybe some diamond earrings, there are some other items on my wish list that are not quite as tangible.

At the top of that list is the COVID -19 vaccine.

I know it is out, but I would like it to hurry up and be available for all of us in Vicksburg.

Our family has been really good when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing, but I am past ready to give mom and dad a hug.

It’s funny how the smallest of things, like a hug, can become monumental when it’s snatched away.

Also, with a vaccine I will be able to get out and socialize with my friends again, go to church and feel more comfortable eating dinner out at a restaurant.

Secondly, on my list is a national government that will actually look out for the people instead of them being so self-absorbed in partisan politics and power plays.

Surely, Santa, most of these folks should be on the naughty list deserving nothing more than a lump of coal.

With antics on both sides of the aisles, this group of leaders, and I say leaders lightly, have contributed to the country’s divisiveness.

And while I am at it, I guess I should also ask for a media that has integrity.

Outside of editorials and opinion columns, I am sick and tired of hearing mainstream media’s personal interpretations of political goings-on. What happened to “just the facts, ma’am?”

Also on my Christmas list, I wouldn’t mind seeing Daylight Savings Time observed year-round.

Whether it’s having to deal with adjusting my sleep pattern or just wanting longer periods of light for outdoor projects, that one little hour really makes a difference.

Santa, I know these are some really big-ticket items I have put on my list.

But as they say, “no asky, no getty.”

Oh, Santa, there is one more little thing.

Every year I have dreamed of having a white Christmas. I know that sounds outrageous living this far south, but this year I’m not.

I want a mild sunny day since the family is planning on gathering outside, so we can all stay safe from the virus.

Through the years you have been good to me, Santa. And I don’t just mean the gifts you left under the tree for me and then my children.

It’s been the laughter and joy and magic you have brought to the season.

Some may scorn at the attention you receive and suggest you are a distraction to the true meaning of Christmas — the birth of the Christ Child. I would argue otherwise.

The spirit of Santa Claus is quite like how I understand the message of Jesus — to be loving and kind to everyone and have a giving heart.

Thanks for everything you do Santa and I hope you, too, will have a very Merry Christmas.

Love,

Terri

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

