December 19, 2020

  • 55°

One dead, three injured in China Grove wreck

By John Surratt

Published 10:02 am Saturday, December 19, 2020

One man was killed and three others injured Friday night in a two-car wreck on China Grove Road north of its intersection with Nine Mile Cutoff Road.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the wreck occurred about 10:15 p.m. when a southbound pickup with a single person collided almost head-on with a northbound pickup containing three men.

John Tapp, 32, of Vicksburg, the driver of the southbound truck, was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Warren County Coroner Kelda Bailess. Tapp was alone in the truck, Pace said.

Two of the men in the northbound truck were taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, while the third man was taken to Merit Health River Region.

About John Surratt

John Surratt is a graduate of Louisiana State University with a degree in general studies. He has worked as an editor, reporter and photographer for newspapers in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. He has been a member of The Vicksburg Post staff since 2011 and covers city government. He and his wife attend St. Paul Catholic Church and he is a member of the Port City Kiwanis Club.

email author More by John
Print Article