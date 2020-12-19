South edges North in Mississippi All-Star Game
BRANDON — Alan Follis threw for 125 yards and one touchdown, and the South All-Stars beat the North 16-10 in the Mississippi Association of Coaches Bernard Blackwell football all-star game on Saturday.
Follis, the quarterback for MHSAA Class 5A champion West Jones, completed 8 of 13 passes for the South, and also had 14 rushing yards. Follis’ 17-yard touchdown pass to Taylorsville’s Tyrese Keyes just before halftime gave the South a 7-3 lead, and it never trailed again.
Biloxi’s KrisShun Kendrick had the South’s other touchdown, on a 6-yard run late in the third quarter.
The North cut it to 16-10 on a 17-yard TD pass from Tupelo quarterback Jake Weir to Hernando’s Reid Flanagan with 6:46 left in the game, but got no closer.
The North turned it over on downs at midfield with 4:06 remaining and never got the ball back. The South finished the game with a seven-play drive that reached the 5-yard line before time expired.
Weir completed 13 of 21 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown for the Northm while Ridgeland quarterback Zy McDonald was 6-of-8 for 51 yards. Flanagan had three receptions for 54 yards and the one touchdown.
Warren Central kicker Josh Griffin booted a 26-yard field goal in the first quarter for the North, and also converted his only PAT attempt. He punted three times for an average of 28.0 yards as well.
Smith leads Gators past Jim Hill
Taylon Smith had a big game from 3-point range, hitting five shots from behind the arc and finishing with 19... read more