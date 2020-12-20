December 20, 2020

Ole Miss announces Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll

By Staff Reports

Published 11:22 am Sunday, December 20, 2020

OXFORD — The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll.

The following students from the Vicksburg area named include:

  • Simran Samir Patel of Vicksburg
  • Grace Elizabeth Upshaw of Vicksburg
  • Amanda Christine Boleware of Vicksburg
  • Emma Siler of Newhebron
  • Madeline L. Lee of Vicksburg
  • Bailey Prescott Flanders of Vicksburg
  • Kristen Sullivan of Vicksburg
  • Marcea Kanese Davis of Rolling Fork
  • Ryan Aric Morgan of Vicksburg
  • Marlainah Ashlea Raney of Vicksburg
  • Charnida Jacara Marie Stapleton of Vicksburg

The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

