Ole Miss announces Fall 2020 Dean’s Honor Roll

OXFORD — The University of Mississippi recently announced students named to the Fall 2020 Honor Roll lists, including Dean’s Honor Roll.

The following students from the Vicksburg area named include:

Simran Samir Patel of Vicksburg

of Grace Elizabeth Upshaw of Vicksburg

of Amanda Christine Boleware of Vicksburg

of Emma Siler of Newhebron

of Madeline L. Lee of Vicksburg

of Bailey Prescott Flanders of Vicksburg

of Kristen Sullivan of Vicksburg

of Marcea Kanese Davis of Rolling Fork

of Ryan Aric Morgan of Vicksburg

of Marlainah Ashlea Raney of Vicksburg

of Charnida Jacara Marie Stapleton of Vicksburg

The Dean’s Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74.

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.