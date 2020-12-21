Jimmy David Long

Jimmy “Jim” Long, 62, of Laurel passed away early Saturday morning, Dec. 19, 2020, at his residence from a 5-year battle with cancer.

He was born to Jo and G. G. Long on April 17, 1958.

Jim was preceded in death by his father, Garner Gary “G.G.” Long and his wife, Gail Long.

He is survived by his mother, Betty Jo Long of Laurel; his brother, Gary R. Long (Marian) of Gray, La.; his sister, Linda Jo (Larry) Fitzgerald; his daughter, Kristie Jo Blackledge (Jimmy); his step-son, John Parish, all of Laurel; his step-daughter, Penny Burden of the Gulf Coast; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Jim retired from Wayne Poultry after 41 years. He enjoyed his last couple of years at his fish camp at Eagle Lake. Jim was loved by his family and all who knew him. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service may be held at a later time.