Funeral services for Laura Louise Palmer Taylor will be Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Bethlehem M.B. Church with Rev. Dennis Redden officiating. Interment shall follow in the Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of W.H. Jefferson Funeral Home.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. with social distancing guidelines and facial coverings worn while inside the building.

Laura Taylor passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in her home surrounded by family following a sudden illness. She was 84. She was retired from the Mississippi Action for Progress as a social worker and was a member of Bethlehem M.B. Church, where she also served as secretary/treasurer.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom and Amelia Palmer; her brothers, Tom Palmer and William Palmer; and her sisters, Betty Palmer Williams and Daisy Palmer Jefferson.

She is survived by her daughters, Monica Taylor Shorter and LaTannya Farrell (Tammy)Taylor Young, both of Vicksburg; two grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.