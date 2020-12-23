December 23, 2020

Dorothy Jones Wilson

By Staff Reports

Published 9:42 am Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Dorothy Jones Wilson, a former Vicksburg resident, passed away on Dec. 21, 2020, at Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md. following a brief illness.  

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dottie Wilson; her parents, Aaron and Millie W. Jones; her sister, Annie R. Jones; her brothers, Hamilton Jones, Edward Jones and Essell Jones.  

She is survived by her sisters, Erma Jones of Vicksburg, Katie Hendrix of Maywood, Ill., Velma Jones of Chicago; brothers, Lampton Jones of Munster, Ind. and Aaron Jones of Plattsburgh, N.Y; and a host of other relatives, including Jennifer Jones, Troy Jones, Stacey Jones and Evan Price, all of Vicksburg,

Graveside services will be held in Washington, D.C. under the direction of J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home.

