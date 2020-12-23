Elizabeth Ann Williams Carr, affectionately known as BA, died on Dec. 22, 2020, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. She was 91. Mrs. Carr was born on Jan. 21, 1929, in Clarksdale. She was the daughter of Durward Eric and Alice Jackson Williams.

She grew up in Marks and graduated from Lambert High School in 1946. She attended Mississippi State College for Women and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Millsaps College in 1950 where she was a member of Chi Omega Fraternity. She met her husband, Gordon L. “Motor” Carr, at Millsaps where they were married in Fitzhugh Memorial Chapel in 1951.

Mrs. Carr was an elementary school teacher in Shelby, Brookhaven, Durant and Vicksburg. She was a salesperson at The Village Gallery, Versils, and retired from Sassafras after 40 years in the retail business.

When the family moved to Vicksburg in 1957, she became active in the community. She was a member of the Needlework Guild, Life Member of the Junior Auxiliary, a Miss Mississippi Pageant hostess for 25 years, a longtime member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Colonial Dames, the Chi Omega Alumni Association, the Cosmopolitan Dance Club of Jackson, Metropolitan Supper Club, and an active member of First Presbyterian Church.

In 2018 she moved to Tupelo to be with her family. She was an active member of the Traceway Retirement Community and was also a member of First United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Gordon L. “Motor” Carr Sr.; and one son, Williams Ford Carr.

She is survived by two sons, Gordon Lyndal “Scooter “ Carr Jr. (Rainy) of Tupelo and Robert Eric Carr (Terri) of Bridgeport, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Matthew Tracy Carr (MH) of Santa Rosa Beach, Fla., Bonnie Carr Mize (Paul) of Tupelo, Lacy Carr Morse (Landon) of Tupelo, Eric Alexander Carr of Atlanta, Ga., and Corry Renee Carr of Atlanta, Ga.; and five great-grandsons, Jack Morton Carr, Henry Carr Mize, William Loe Mize, Ford Patrick Morse, and Luke Carr Morse; one brother, Durward Eric Williams, Jr. of Olive Branch; one niece, Peggy Boone Peterson (Bruce) of Ridgeland; four nephews, George Robert Carr, III (Freddie) of Brandon, Joseph Tynes Carr (Hope) of Yazoo City, Forrest Clay Williams (Sherrie) of Hernando, and Lindsay Jackson Williams (Tara) of Cordova, Tenn.

A private family graveside service will be held on Dec. 26. Burial will be at the Masonic Cemetery in Monticello. Pallbearers will be Matthew Tracy Carr, Paul Eugene Mize, III, Landon Patrick Morse, Eric Alexander Carr, Jordan Thomas Lee and Jack Morton Carr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Jacob’s Ladder, 1017 Harrison Street, Vicksburg, MS 39180.